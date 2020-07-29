Essential reporting in volatile times.

You can apply for Medicare online even if you are not ready to start your retirement benefits.

You can apply for Medicare online even if you are not ready to start your retirement benefits. Applying online can take less than 10 minutes. There are no forms to sign and we usually require no documentation. We’ll process your application and contact you if we need more information.

Visit www.ssa.gov/benefits/medicare to apply for Medicare and find other important information. If you’re eligible for Medicare at age 65, your initial enrollment period begins three months before your 65th birthday and ends three months after that birthday.

Some Medicare beneficiaries may qualify for Extra Help with their Medicare prescription drug plan costs. To qualify for Extra Help, a person must be receiving Medicare, have limited resources and income, and reside in one of the 50 states or the District of Columbia. Read www.ssa.gov/pubs/EN-05-10508.pdf for more information on Extra Help.

Medicare also offers many online services where you can find out:

Share these helpful resources with someone you care about today.

Donna Harper is the Social Security Manger in Huntington, WV.

