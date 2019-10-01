Hello all. I hope your week has been well. Mine has been pretty good, we finally got the air conditioning fixed at work, so that has made my week even better. I really wasn’t sure how much longer I was going to last. But, now that it is fixed it feels great and it’s a much welcomed relief.
Last weekend, however, we braved the heat and got all dolled up to attend the wedding of some friends. It was a gorgeous wedding, with an even more gorgeous bride! Everyone and everything looked so nice.
I’d had my outfit picked out for some time, but I still needed to get my stepson something nice to wear. He wanted to wear a gray suit, but everywhere I looked they were at least $60. I thought that was pretty crazy considering he would either; A) grow out of it before he would ever be able to wear it again, B) spill something horrendous on it, or, C) do both of those things and then some. I just couldn’t wrap my head around paying that price for something he would more than likely only be wearing once. So, I let my fingers do the walking and went to the ole tried and true: Amazon.
The first few I found were still outrageous, but after some scrolling, I finally came across this one. It was perfect. What was even more perfect about it was the price. Can you believe it was only $19.99? The only thing it didn’t have was a suit jacket, but hey, that’s ok considering it was 90 degrees that day. I was still a little worried about the size, since he wasn’t able to try it on beforehand, but I figured if it didn’t fit we still had enough time to run to JC Penney if we had to. But, it fit perfect. He loved it, and I have to admit, he was the most handsome guy there, save for his daddy.
His shoes were from Amazon, too. They were around $18, which isn’t a bad price considering how high they were everywhere else I looked. The brown really worked well with the gray and purple, and added just enough contrast to really make his outfit pop. They weren’t the best quality though, since by the end of the evening the toes were scuffed up beyond repair. But, it was most definitely worth it, and considering how handsome he was, I’d say it was money well spent.
Have a great week and happy shopping!