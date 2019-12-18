As the public open comment period draws to a close on Dec. 16 for WVBOE Policy 5112: Athletic and Limited Football Trainers in Public Schools, parents need to be aware of what is and is not the case with medical coverage for athletics in the public schools of West Virginia.
The policy was first approved in 1980 to place nationally certified athletic trainers in middle, junior high and high schools in West Virginia, setting the gold standard in sports medicine health care in the U.S. The policy was short-lived, and in 1981 the policy was amended to allow for “state certified athletic trainers.” The policy included workshops and education for individuals to obtain the state certification and was implemented in 1985-86.
While the policy was effective in its infancy, it is no longer available and has been phased out by the West Virginia Board of Education and the West Virginia Department of Education.
Over 39 years, the policy had limited medical coverage and had been watered down several times. It now provides coverage for senior high school football games and practices, as well as the distinction of “other,” which allows other licensed health care providers to provide athletic training service via waivers as “limited football trainers.” While others have their own unique skill set and expertise, none has the skill set solely designated for athletics.
The policy at this time puts not only student-athletes in a bad situation, but those other licensed health care providers as well by subjecting them to situations outside of their education, level of care or scope.
Current changes to 5112 extend coverage to football for grades 9-12. Many believe the state has set up a situation which promotes county boards of education to violate Title IX by not providing medical coverage to any female sports. While the policy “encourages” medical coverage for other sports, only 20 to 25% of high schools in West Virginia provide any coverage to other sports. Injury data show that injury rates are just as high, if not higher, in some female sports. Women’s soccer has a higher concussion rate than football. Cheerleading has the highest catastrophic-injury rate of any high school sport.
Why is this the case? Funding. Unfunded mandates are a topic that make legislators and policymakers cringe. The option of hiring and providing medical coverage for no other sports outside of football allow boards of education to meet the minimum standards at a financial minimum.
Before countering that schools cannot afford an athletic trainer, please take a look at the number of new top-of-the-line athletic facilities in West Virginia, as well as the schools that have multiple uniform combinations or purchase new uniforms and equipment annually. For those schools at an extreme economic disadvantage, there are grants and other methods available. Unfortunately, for a majority of schools and boards of education, medical coverage is not a priority but an expense that many do not wish to absorb.
How can hiring an athletic trainer become a reality? The simple model is to hire a teacher who also can provide athletic trainer services. Putnam County follows this model. Other options are outsourcing athletic trainer services through hospitals, PT clinics or doctors’ offices. These are not explored by boards of education because again the waiver policy allows minimum effort and minimal pay to comply with the policy.
Many health care professionals have pleaded with those in the Legislature, the state Board of Education, the Department of Education and the WVBOE, WVDE and the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission to look at other changes and to provide the best care for the athletes in West Virginia. Issues stem from these entities include a lot of finger-pointing to not only policymaking, but policy enforcement. All will scream “unfunded mandate,” which solidifies the point that money is the priority over safety.
When discussing the rationale for the lack of change in policy, legislators will place the blame on the WVBOE, and the WVBOE will place it on the WVSSAC or WVDE. The WVBOE/WVDE? WVSSAC will in turn put the the issue back on the legislators. Thus there is no burden of responsibility to any one entity.
Parents are the sounding board in these situations. I encourage everyone with a child participating in athletics to find out who, if anyone, is taking care of their child and providing medical coverage at their school. Until then, West Virginia kids will continue to suffer, and sometime in the future another student-athlete will pass away unnecessarily. Again, West Virginia will chalk it up as an unfortunate incident and perhaps name a field or a stadium after the young man or woman who has passed. Again, not asking the right questions nor changing policy. How much is a kid’s life worth?