My name is E. Jay Marcum. I am running for the House of Delegates from District 19 in Wayne County as a Republican. I am a third-generation born and raised in Wayne County, raising my family herein. My children attend our public schools, we attend church here and have my small business located in Prichard, West Virginia. I understand what we are dealing with every day and need your vote for me to help all of us.
Since the 1980s, I’ve founded and worked in businesses large and small. Met payrolls. Balanced budgets. Worked in major refineries, chemical plants, steel mills, glass plants, environmental companies and the lumber manufacturing industry. Most of them running 24 hours a day. I know budgets — how to create them, audit them, cut them and streamline them to get the most out of our money. I’ve dealt with the challenges faced by small-business owners and the needs of some of our major employers.
West Virginia needs to graduate highly skilled students, high-speed internet, cell phone service and roads to be competitive in the business world, including the southern part of the county. We will never grow our economy until we get serious about our needs. Small-business owners don’t stand much of a chance to compete at the national or international level when we can’t get basic services to them. This and so many other things are necessary to be successful in the future. I need your vote to help us.
Every family has been affected by our illegal drug problem. I’ve tried to console those who suffered personal tragedies because of the drugs in our communities. It’s time we take our state and county back from the dealers. I want to help our police and everyone dealing with this situation. Families are not experienced with this epidemic being in their homes and need help learning how to better cope with this problem. Words are hard to come by when you are trying to console a parent who has lost a child to opioids. It is impossible to explain to a child why mom or dad isn’t coming home again. What we’re doing with this opioid epidemic isn’t working. Opioid overdoses have increased 438% in the last 15 years. We need drastic change now, not another 15 years of the same thing. I need your vote to help us.
Tax increases need to be stopped. Our businesses and families are paying too much now. Every state agency including the counties can do a better job managing their budget and need to open their books using the WV Checkbook program. The tax dollars are being wasted, and it seems no one is concerned in Charleston with this ongoing problem. I want to see us reduce the size of government plus put term limits in place to eliminate the so-called political dynasties of 20, 30, even 40 years. I need your vote for me to help us.
The abuse of the health insurance system by providers has continued to increase and needs to be dealt with. Medical transparency in billing for the services performed should be a law. Everything needs to be easily accessible, posted and understandable before any service is performed. Too many times we are hit with surprise charges in the mail weeks after we left the doctor’s office. I am positive most people just write the check or pay the bill not understanding what is happening. I need your vote to help us.