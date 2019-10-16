Defying the NCAA, California has become the first state to legalize cash payments to college athletes for endorsement deals, starting in 2023. The move — which prohibits California universities from barring such deals — has kick-started a national conversation and a flurry of similar legislative bids. Besides Florida, add Illinois and Pennsylvania to the list, and in Ohio, State Rep. Stephanie Howse of Cleveland has said she and other lawmakers are discussing similar legislation.
Reaction from Ohio State University, where athletic director Gene Smith co-chairs an NCAA committee on legislation, was swift. Smith condemned the move by states to get out ahead of the NCAA on this and said OSU would not schedule games with colleges in states that implement such legislation.
Smith called instead for national legislation, seconded by U.S. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Rocky River, a former star OSU athlete, who said he personally supports such endorsement deals.
Smith told cleveland.com’s Nathan Baird that his committee will be sending its report to the NCAA board Oct. 29, but it’s not clear what it will recommend, and it’s likely to be a while before any recommendations might surface in a consensus policy recommendation.
Meanwhile, cleveland.com columnist Doug Lesmerises called a technical on Smith and the NCAA, writing that college athletic endorsements are inevitable, with the NCAA sure to go along in the end.
A couple years ago, former OSU athlete Chris Spielman sued over his likeness being used by OSU; he’s since settled with OSU, but the litigation was widened and appears to still be pending against other defendants.
Spielman’s move prompted cleveland.com columnist Ted Diadiun to write it was high time elite athletes stopped being exploited by universities and started getting paid for their labors. Our editorial board also editorialized that the time had come to talk about compensating college athletes.
So are cash endorsement deals inevitable? Are they a wise idea? And what could be the consequences for college sports?
Primaries should be open to all
In a Penn Township, Westmoreland County, precinct, a woman stood confused as she looked at her ballot.
“These are all the candidates? The one I was voting for isn’t here.”
The poll worker explained to her that all the candidates she was allowed to vote for were on the ballot. The candidate she wanted wasn’t in her party, so she couldn’t make that choice.
That is the Pennsylvania primary system in a nutshell.
The state has a closed primary. If you want to pick which Democrats are going to move on to the general election in November, you can’t be registered as a Republican in the spring.
If you want to cross party lines and say, “I don’t like any of these options,” you have to plan ahead in the Keystone State. Neighbors like New York and New Jersey are similar.
But not all states do it that way. In Ohio, voters don’t register as party members, but request the ballot of their party at the poll or remain unaffiliated and just vote on referendums or amendments. In West Virginia primaries, unaffiliated voters can pick either ballot, but those who registered as a party member are limited to that party.
Nationwide, the options range from Election Day registration with wide-open options to rigid rules like Pennsylvania and a lot in between.
The woman voting in Penn Township couldn’t understand the restriction. She’s not alone. Plenty of people have advocated for updating the process to at least allow voters who aren’t R’s or D’s to have a say.
In June, the state Senate voted 42 to 8 for a change that would let the hundreds of thousands of unaffiliated voters choose a Republican or Democratic ballot on a primary election day.
The state House should follow suit and give Pennsylvania voters — regardless of which team they support — the opportunity to raise their voices in every election, not just in November.