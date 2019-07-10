It is always a great feeling as a member of the public when those who operate using West Virginia and Wayne County tax dollars implement programs that use tax monies in a useful and pleasing way.
The Wayne County Commission along with The Wayne County Sheriffs Department on Monday signed a contract with the Wayne County Board of Education to place a Prevention Resource Officer or School Resource Officer at each of the county's three high schools.
The program was proposed by the BOE in late January, though it had been discussed for nearly a year.
According to the contract, the agreement would station the Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) or School Resource Officers (SROs) at all three high schools including Spring Valley High School, Wayne High School and Tolsia High School to help decrease response time and increase general school safety. The police presence would also aide in the prevention of juvenile delinquency through programs specifically developed to respond to those factors.
A specific list of duties includes:
— To perform law enforcement functions within the school settings
— To identify and prevent, through counseling and referral, delinquent behavior, including substance abuse
— To foster a better understanding of the law enforcement function
— To develop a better appreciation of citizens rights, obligations and responsibilities
— To provide information about crime prevention
— To provide assistance and support for crime victims identified with the school setting, including abused children
— to promote positive relations between students and law enforcement officers
— To enhance knowledge of the fundamental concept and structure of the law
— to provide advice regarding security procedures and practices at the school
Not only will adding the officers be a way to keep school age children safer, but it will hopefully instill feelings of respect and awareness when it comes to police.
Often, a student'f first run in with a police officer is a negative experience whether it be in a home situation such as parents being arrested or later on with a student being arrested. Having that early access to police will hopefully students to see police as a resource and not such a frightening ordeal.
Most importantly, I hope for parents, the police presence will serve as more confidence that their children are safe while attending Wayne County Schools.
I say this is a good decision, way to go BOE and the Wayne County Commission.