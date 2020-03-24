Happy Spring everyone!
At the time of this writing, COVID-19 has drastically changed our lives for the time being. This period of time takes me back to hearing the stories of the Victory Gardens during the World Wars.
While most of America was an agrarian society then, backyard gardens grew in popularity out of necessity.
I cannot stress this enough our food supply chain is working as it should. However, to help with the supply-demand, we need to revisit those Victory Gardens and begin planting, what I will call, Virus Gardens.
Our WVU Extension website has wealth of knowledge at your fingertips on gardening.
With the warmer weather and longer days, many of us will be outside starting our gardens. Going forward we will be running weekly things do in your gardens from the WVU Extension Service Garden Calendar.
This week in the WVU Extension Garden Calendar it is recommended to set head lettuce, seed the following crops outdoors- asparagus, spinach, plant rhubarb and potatoes. Seeding eggplant is also recommended during this week.
The following Asparagus varieties are recommended for our state: Jersey Giant, Jersey Supreme, Purple Passion and Millennium. Spinach varieties for our state include Regiment, Melody, Space and Abundant Bloomsdale.
For hot weather Scorpius spinach is recommended to sew.
Potatoes have long been a staple food in Appalachia, whether fried, baked, frenched or soup. Irish potato varieties for our area include Superior, Salem, Chieftain, Red Norland, Lehigh, Russian Banana, Purple Majesty and Sierra for those that enjoy Russets.
Eggplants can bring a twist to many gardens with colors and flavor, we recommend planting Nadia, Traviata, Hansel, Orient Charm, Aretussa (white), Ghostbuster (white) or Fairy Tale.
As with all produce, follow the recommendations on the label for spacing, water and sunlight. Look out for resistant varieties as well.
If you were unable to pick-up a calendar, they can be downloaded and printed from the WVU Extension Service website. We will also have copies available in The Little Library in front of the WVU Extension Service-Wayne County Office while supplies last.
If there are topics you would like to see going forward, please email me at jewilson@mail.wvu.edu. Also follow our Facebook page, WVU Wayne County Extension Service, and check https://coronavirus.wvu.edu/ for the most up to date information.