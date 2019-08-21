Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine has been pretty good, even if we are that much closer to fall.
Don't get me wrong, fall is my absolute favorite, but I have really enjoyed this summer and I'm not quite sure I'm ready to see it go. Oh well, it's not as if I really have a choice in the matter.
One good thing about fall is getting to switch up my wardrobe and wear all the cardigans and flannels I can get my grubby little hands on. Another great thing about it is the new trends.
One trend you will be seeing a lot of this season is leopard print. I love leopard print, and am pretty stoked that it's basically everywhere you look now. Take a look around any clothing store and you will find at least one thing that's leopard. I'm telling ya, it's everywhere.
Sweaters, skirts, pants, even coats. All leopard. All the time. Leopard print is honestly one of those trends that will continue to come back, every so often. Technically, it's never really gone out of style, but now it seems to be more acceptable among us regular folks, whereas before it seemed geared more towards the Peggy Bundy's of the world. Or maybe that's just me.
If you like the look but don't want to end up looking like your husband sells women's shoes for a living, there are other ways to incorporate the trend into your everyday wardrobe. Adding the right pieces and accessories can make it look effortlessly chic.
Take the sandals I am pictured wearing, for instance. Not only do they pair well with my basic black dress, but they add a little pizazz to an otherwise basic outfit. It's on trend and comfortable.
Adding hints of a trend, rather than going all in, is sometimes the wiser choice. At least in this case, anyways.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.