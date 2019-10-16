Hello all. I hope your week has been well. Mine has been pretty good, but just a tad bit busier than I would like. That’s OK, I guess. It beats being bored. We have had some sort of function to attend every weekend now for the past few weeks, and last weekend was no exception.
My aunt recently moved back to Wayne County after spending something like 40 years or so living in Grayson, Kentucky so she wanted to have a cook-out at her new house (which was adorable, by the way). So naturally, we were there. Afterwards, since it was such a beautiful day, we wanted to check out the Pumpkin Festival. I hadn’t been since grade school, so I was pretty pumped.
Since it was going to be a little on the cool side that evening, I wanted to stay warm but didn’t really want to wear a jacket. It honestly wasn’t cool enough for one, but I get cold easily and I knew I would feel like a dope if I pulled out my winter coat in the middle of the Pumpkin Festival. So, I threw on my new favorite flannel, which I got at Marshall’s for $14.99. The best thing about it (other than the price) is the fact that it is actually flannel, and not that cheap polyester stuff that you usually get. So, it was not only cute but nice and cozy, too. I loved my outfit that day, especially since the whole day was just a casual, comfy day spent with family.
The t-shirt is probably my new favorite tee. It came from the Mothman Museum back on Labor Day when we tried, and failed, to find that little rascal. Graphic tees are really trendy right now, and this one is the best one, at least in my book. It has Bigfoot, Mothman, the Flatwoods Monster, and an alien on it. The design is a funny take on the Beatles Abbey Road album cover, and at the bottom it says “The Boys are Back in Town Again.” Unfortunately, you can’t really see all that in the picture. It was pretty cheap, too, only $14.99!
The jeans are ones I’ve had for years, originally purchased at Charlotte Russe. The hems weren’t frayed when I bought them; I did that part myself! The jeans are broken in and worn down just enough to be comfortable, and they have a bit of stretch to them, which is a must after a day spent pigging out!
The shoes are just like the black ones I told you about a few weeks ago, except this pair came from Walmart instead of Target. They were cheaper too, only $14.88. I love casual wear like this. Don’t get me wrong, I am still a leggings lover through and through, but there’s something about a pair of jeans and a t-shirt that’s just timeless. It never goes out of style and there are so many different ways to wear it that you’ll never get bored.
The ease of just tossing on a flannel and walking out the door not only helps to keep you comfy but it adds a 90’s twist and automatically makes your outfit that much cooler.
Have a great week and happy shopping!