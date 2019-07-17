Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine has, especially since I got to be outside enjoying the beautiful weather.
I did get to spend some time scrolling through some of my favorite clothing websites, searching for more deals.
One thing that occurred to me that I hadn't thought of before was the fact that I have never shared with you how I make sure the clothes I am buying are decent quality.
When I do my major discount shopping, there are a few steps I take and guidelines I follow to ensure that I am not just wasting my money and my time buying all out junk.
For starters, I have done my research on certain websites and read review after review on some of them, which has really helped me steer clear of any bad buys. The website Shein, for example, was one I really did my due diligence on. If you haven't heard of it, it's one of those discount retailers that sell items for way less than you would find them anywhere else. The items aren't name brand, of course, but that never really mattered to me in the first place. I found quite a few items I absolutely fell in love with and almost bit the bullet when I thought better of it.
First off, I read the reviews - most of which were very unflattering. But, reviews can only count for so much since people will leave a bad review for just about any reason. Some of them said the items took too long to ship, which isn't terrible. But, digging a little deeper I discovered that some people said the items they received looked nothing like what they had ordered. That made me a bit hesitant.
My next step was to ask people I knew about their experiences. So naturally, I went to Facebook. I made a simple post asking for opinions on the website. I am glad I did. The response I got really turned me off from ever ordering from there.
Amazon is also another great place to read reviews, and ask for opinions directly on the website from people who have bought the very same item you're looking at. The neat thing about buying clothes from Amazon is you can usually find pictures of real people wearing the clothes, so that you can get a better idea of how they would look on someone like you. That right there is an awesome tool to have when clothes shopping online. Plus, you can see how the material stretches and whether or not it's see through, which is another big problem when buying cheap items. They are sometimes very cheaply made.
When I am not looking for deals online, I am perusing the aisles of Gabes, Walmart, and Dollar General. These stores, as surprising as it sounds, have some decent quality items if you
know what to look for. When buying from these kinds of places, you always want to look for holes or tears in the material. I know we all do this when shopping at Gabes, but it can happen at Walmart and other places too. Take a good look at the item, feel the material in your hands. Stretchy is nice, but too much stretch means one wear and then it will never look right again. Too little stretch and you might have some bumps and bulges where you typically don't have them. Check to see what it's made out of. Is it easy to care for? If so, great, if not, well then you may want to keep walking. Honestly, what's the point of getting a great deal on something if you have to have a PH.D. in laundry studies to wash it? Is it dry clean only? If so, how often do you really go to the dry cleaners? The last time I was at the dry cleaners was with my dad, about 15-years-ago.
What I want you to take away from this is don't just buy something that's cute simply because it's cheap. You'll be sorry. I have made that mistake before and then been stuck with an item that was a waste of money that I was only able to wear once or maybe not even at all.
Getting a great deal takes a bit of trial and error, but with a little bit of practice we can all have the wardrobe of our dreams at a fraction of the price.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.