Typically, the heart leads us and keeps us in various places throughout life.
Most of the time people marry because at that moment that’s where their hearts have led them to be. For better or worse many people stay in marriages most of their lives because they have given their heart to their spouse.
We sometimes pursue careers because we have a heart for the vocation. There is something about the vocation that inspires and motivates us. Because our heart is in the work, we stay with the occupation. Success is more likely to occur where the heart is centered.
We become very competent with our hobbies because we love them so much. We enjoy musical instruments, baking, sewing, wood work, painting, fishing, sports and whatever your hobby might be. People are often ready to retire from their jobs because they have hobbies, they love more.
The major emphasis of the greatest commandment is to love God with our hearts. Jesus knew no one would have any commitment to God without the full commitment of the heart.
The heart will take you places and keep you places where the mind would never consider. Too often what the mind will not consider the heart will not give up or waver from.
We often forget about the mind. Jesus told us to love God with our minds. Reason, commonsense, inquiry, thinking and education are all important. Sometimes the heart may cause us to be blind. We may love blindly. Stay with negative relationships that are destructive. Hang on to a job or career pursuit that ends up being negative, a dead end and a waste of time. We have to involve our minds in our lives. Life cannot be lived merely by the heart. Heart will keep you someplace a long time. However, your mind will help you to decipher whether it’s the right thing to do.
Americans are at the polls voting. Love for the country, ideas, political parties and candidates have Americans voting in masses. While you may love the Democratic party or the Republican party or either candidate hopefully you are considering all the reasons why you are voting.
What do you want for America? Good paying jobs? More Government involvement in your life? The removal of guns from society? The freedom to have guns? Less police security? More police security? More taxes? Less taxes? More jobs coming back to America? More jobs going back to China? Health care that pays for nothing? A better health care for every American? What about our freedom? Freedom of speech? We love our freedom in America. Freedom to try. Freedom to fail. Freedom to try again. Freedom to succeed. Freedom to pursue owning a house, car and living an independent life. Maybe, you feel that every American should have the same, be the same and that the Government should take care of all us equally?
This election, think about it. Think about what you want for you and your grandchildren. Let your heart drive you to vote but put your