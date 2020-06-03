The Herald-Dispatch published this editorial on recent protests on June 3:
Tri-State residents conducted a peaceful protest in Huntington this past weekend to register their demands for justice following events in Minneapolis.
Saturday’s “Walk, Stand and Speak for George Floyd” started in Ritter Park with speeches and chants before the crowd marched down 8th Street to Pullman Square for a second rally.
George Floyd, of course, was the Minneapolis man who died following his arrest by that city’s police department. Floyd was arrested on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $20 bill while purchasing cigarettes.
When video of the encounter hit the internet, it ignited rage, which in turn was followed by protests and, in large cities, riots.
Here in West Virginia, protests were calmer. Organizers of Saturday’s event said the goal was to uplift black voices and stories of racism and injustice.
“I noticed how people were coming forward with their stories on social media — it was like our community was finally speaking up about it,” said Whitney Chapman, one of the event’s organizers. “I knew there was just something different about this one, and I knew that they wanted to do something. So I decided to form this group with my friends, and within three days it blew up.”
The march was aided by the Huntington Police Department.
Protesters also gathered in Charleston, Fairmont, Morgantown and perhaps elsewhere. According to news reports, most protests numbered in the hundreds but without the violence that occurred in larger cities.
This area has been blessed in that it has been spared such trouble in recent years. Thus, it is incumbent on all involved to continue and improve existing efforts to prevent needless injuries and deaths of minorities — or anyone — at the hands of police, in part by ensuring that officers with a history of abuse are removed from police forces.
Law enforcement officers are human; mistakes will be made. Carrying a badge carries responsibility to know when to use force and when to use restraint. That goes for handling suspects upon arrest or knowing when to initiate a high-speed chase.
You never know what one bad decision will unleash. As one movie character said, “Some men just want to watch the world burn.”
As of this writing, Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The other three officers have not been charged. Many people want to know why, but the justice system moves slowly as investigators collect evidence.
Monday, former President Barack Obama weighed in with an article on medium.com titled “How to Make this Moment the Turning Point for Real Change.”
“So let’s not excuse violence, or rationalize it, or participate in it. If we want our criminal justice system, and American society at large, to operate on a higher ethical code, then we have to model that code ourselves,” he wrote.
Obama urged his readers to organize and to make their demands known at the ballot box.
“Finally, the more specific we can make demands for criminal justice and police reform, the harder it will be for elected officials to just offer lip service to the cause and then fall back into business as usual once protests have gone away.”
That’s good advice. Know what changes need to be made, and push for them. Peacefully. The way people did in Huntington this past weekend.