The Herald-Dispatch published this editorial on Oct. 17 regarding high-speed internet:
Forget COVID-19, jobs and education. Based on what politicians here in West Virginia are talking about, less than a month before the election, the biggest issue facing the state now is access to broadband internet service. And they may be right.
Internet access is where all three come together. It’s almost impossible to apply for a job nowadays if you don’t have internet service. With the pandemic, people are working and going to school from home. Lack of adequate internet service — or any service — holds students and others back.
Two announcements last week reinforced that reality. One was to fill a short-term need, while the other is aimed at a permanent improvement in the region’s infrastructure.
For the immediate needs, Tractor Supply Co. said it has activated hotspots at 23 of its 28 locations in West Virginia. Each hotspot offers consumers speeds of up to 6 to 50 megabytes per second from the socially distanced comfort of one’s vehicle.
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and company officials announced the project Thursday in Logan, describing it as an immediate, short-term alternative for those needing internet access for school work, telemedicine appointments, business purposes and to connect with friends or family.
Tractor Supply Company will provide the service during business hours. Streaming will be inaccessible. Participating stores include those at Hurricane, Lavalette and Logan.
Also last week, the Appalachian Regional Commission announced that a grant of $2,353,788 was awarded to Thundercloud Inc., a nonprofit organization that consists of local entities including Marshall University, Marshall Health and Mountain Health Network, for the city’s Thundercloud Gigabit City Deployment project.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said Thundercloud has plans to build infrastructure for high-speed broadband that will connect Barboursville to downtown Huntington and enable additional broadband deployment in Wayne County.
Once fully operational, it is estimated 500 businesses will utilize the fiber ring and that it will be part of a larger planned broadband network in the nine-county Advantage Valley region.
The project is expected to boost telehealth and tele-learning progress, drive new economic development, serve downtown and technology park businesses seeking better broadband access, and upgrade four key Huntington municipal and public safety facilities.
This is a start. Local officials must now ensure that no community gets left behind in access to broadband internet. It’s taken decades to get clean water to most communities in West Virginia, and some still wait. At one time internet access was a luxury. Now it’s a necessity.
No one wants substandard electric or water service. Likewise, people should not be expected to want internet service that is not as fast or as reliable as in other parts of the nation.
But that’s what too many West Virginia residents and businesses have. So far the investment money has not been there to bring local internet service up to a competitive level with other areas.
Last week’s announcement gave renewed expectations that the Huntington and Barboursville corridor will benefit soon from faster internet. Once that trunk line is in the ground, let’s extend true high-speed service to other areas so Cabell and Wayne counties can truly be a place for enterprises with home-based workers to consider.