This editorial appeared in The Herald-Dispatch on July 7:
The Atlantic Coast pipeline project, which would have expanded the market for natural gas produced in West Virginia, was canceled Sunday when its two corporate backers decided the cost wasn’t worth it.
Legal challenges were the main reason. Virginia-based Dominion Energy and North Carolina-based Duke Energy Corp. had already spent $3.4 billion on the project, but ever-increasing legal expenses and uncertainties led them to call it quits.
Canceling the pipeline is a blow to West Virginia. The pipeline would have carried natural gas extracted from northern West Virginia wells and processed in the state — that itself is a significant industry that has added to the state’s economy — and shipped it to customers in Virginia and North Carolina.
Dominion and Duke have spent years fighting regulatory battles — federal, state and local — that went all the way to the Supreme Court, which ruled favorably for the companies last month.
But other legal issues in other venues caused the companies’ lawyers and financial people to wonder if the project could be built and if it was worth the cost.
“This announcement reflects the increasing legal uncertainty that overhangs large-scale energy and industrial infrastructure development in the United States,” the companies said in a joint statement issued Sunday. “Until these issues are resolved, the ability to satisfy the country’s energy needs will be significantly challenged.”
On the other side of the issue was the Sierra Club.
“Today is a historic victory for clean water, the climate, public health, and our communities,” Michael Brune, executive director of the Sierra Club, said in a statement issued Sunday.
“Duke and Dominion did not decide to cancel the Atlantic Coast Pipeline — the people and frontline organizations that led this fight for years forced them into walking away. Today’s victory reinforces that united communities are more powerful than the polluting corporations that put profits over our health and future.”
Sen. Joe Manchin issued a statement Sunday expressing his disappointment in the cancellation.
“The Atlantic Coast Pipeline project took meaningful steps to ensure the pipeline was safely constructed and the Appalachian Trail and surrounding areas were protected. The pipeline would have created good paying construction and manufacturing jobs for hard working West Virginians, reinvested in our energy markets increasing our domestic energy supply, and strengthened national security with reliable energy to key military installations,” he said.
For now, there probably is not one big thing people can take away from the decision to cancel the pipeline, but there are some smaller things that we can know now. For one, large pipelines are like coal-fired power plants. The minute they are announced, they draw opposition from environmental groups, landowner groups and other opponents. The number of permits and approvals that are needed from federal, state and local authorities almost guarantees progress on them will be slow or stopped.
However, the nation’s pipeline infrastructure still needs to be updated to meet modern needs. That’s also true for electricity, air, highway and waterways transportation.
None of this is to say the Atlantic Coast Pipeline project is dead and buried. Some new development could put it back in action.
In its biggest deal in years, Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway investment group announced over the weekend that it will buy substantially all of Dominion Energy’s natural gas transmission and storage assets for $4 billion, along with the assumption of $5.7 billion in debt.
So the pipeline project might not be dead. It might re-emerge in a different form. That could be good news for West Virginia’s economy and job picture. Or it might not.
As with so many other things, we’ll have to wait and see.