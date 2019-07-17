Every summer, we are bombarded with media coverage of parents or guardians who leave a child unattended in a scorching hot car for multiple hours. Most of the time, the outcome is grim the child dies. It is a hot-button topic (no pun intended).
This year, the death total for this tragedy has already surpassed 20. TWENTY children are dead because of situations which left them helpless and locked in an automobile.
Most recently, charges were filed in Tennessee against the father of a toddler who died last Thursday after being left in a hot car for hours.
According to online records obtained by PEOPLE, police were called to a home in Smyrna shortly before 5 p.m. that day.
When authorities arrived, they found Daylin Palmer, 3, unresponsive. Online court records confirm the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators allege Daylin was left unattended in a car for at least two hours. The temperature that afternoon reached 93 degrees.
Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the boy's death.
Dylan Levesque, 23, Daylin's father, has been charged with felony aggravated child abuse and neglect.
Neighbor and family friend James Fuller told the Daily News Journal that Levesque had mental health problems.
"[Levesque] didn't even remember picking him up," said Fuller. "That's the kind of state of mind he was in."
I am not a mother, yet, but I cannot imagine at any point in time that something would be more important than my child. Do I think these arrests and this certain situation is something new? No. I think media coverage has expanded on the topic both to bring awareness and to inform the public that this is really happening. Sadly, I'll add, in greater numbers.
What I do think, is with today's modern advances, adults are entirely to dependent upon and distracted by technology. Cell phones, electronic advances in automobiles and even the automobiles themselves have gotten so advanced, they do most everything for us. And, i'm not knocking the advances either I love my iphone and my Mac as much as the next person, but I also know that it is my future responsibility as a mother and a human to be aware of what and who are around me.
Can I say with 100% certainty that I will not leave my child in a hot car? Yes. Why? Because I know that my husband, our family, society as a whole and most importantly MY CHILD will be depending on me to be aware and to be responsible. And, most importantly, to not be distracted by my Starbucks and iPhone.