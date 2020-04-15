This is one of a series of guest columns from candidates in contested races in the June 9 West Virginia Primary Election.
First, I would like to say thank you for allowing me to be your Republican nominee for West Virginia State Senate in 2018. Just wanted to say thanks for your confidence in me. OK, let’s move on.
As we all are home with family, it’s a great time to reflect on our faith in God, our families, our Constitutional Rights, jobs, and many other things that are dear to our hearts. It shows us how fast and real things can get in a hurry. That’s what I want to talk to you about.
I’m a small business owner and have had several others in the past. I started studying business management at Huntington Business College and went on to study international business management at Post University. I understand that small business in our area is a huge part of our daily lives and economy. Wayne County and West Virginia have had many politicians come and go who promise us better things are coming but never seem to happen.
Heartland Industrial Park in Prichard, 30 years in the making with $30 million spent, shipped one container at ribbon cutting ceremony but has failed to succeed since, now being sold, last I heard. Beech Fork State Park Lodge was promised, passed the House and Senate but sits on the governor’s desk still waiting to be signed off on. Cabwaylingo State Park shut down. Where are our politicians with some backbone? I would be jumping up and down.
Folks, I’m a small business owner who knows what it’s like to pay your electric bill. I understand what it takes for business to boom in West Virginia, instead of having them flow to Ohio for better taxes. We can make Wayne County and West Virginia a better place to live. I will do something no one else has done to promote our county. I will travel and sell our county and state to bring high paying jobs to our area. I will be a roaring lion for Wayne County. If I don’t do exactly what I’m saying, don’t vote for me anymore, that simple. I mean this wholeheartedly; I’m tired of people telling us something and not having the nerve to stand up for the people.
Also, I have to say, I am 100% standing firm for our God-given 2nd Amendment. Not one thing will I vote to change from it. No amendments or red flag laws period. We have the right to bear arms. I do daily and will never do anything to harm that right. I believe we also need to STOP abortion in our state. I stood marching on the Capitol steps with WV for Life, and I will continue the fight to stop this murder! It’s in the Ten Commandments “thou shalt not kill.” That is against my religion and faith. There are many people who would love to adopt a new born baby.
My fellow voters, I would be honored to have your vote and I ask for your support. If we believe and work very hard, we can change the status quo. I will be very bold standing up for Wayne County and WV. It does take us all to change this path were on, we can do it by exercising our right to vote. Thanks again, I would love to represent you.