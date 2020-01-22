West Virginia officials are trying to salvage as much of the state’s $18 million investment in the Heartland Intermodal Gateway facility, but there is one potential buyer who does not want it: Norfolk Southern Corp.
The railroad donated the land for the truck-rail transfer facility at Prichard, just off U.S. 52 about 20 miles south of Kenova.
The agreement to donate the land provides that if the site is no longer used for a rail-related activity, the property would revert back to the railroad.
That assumes Norfolk Southern would want it, of course.
“Norfolk Southern is and will remain exceedingly flexible in what constitutes a rail-oriented business,” the railroad’s media relations department said in an email to The Herald-Dispatch this week.
“Any rail-truck transfer location will be acceptable, as will a rail repair facility that involves inbound and outbound rail cars. We do not wish to retake possession of the property. Norfolk Southern will continue to work with West Virginia on rail-oriented economic opportunity at Prichard and elsewhere.”
Every Norfolk Southern train that passes through southern West Virginia and southern Ohio carrying cars stacked two high with cargo containers is a reminder of what could have been but wasn’t: a terminal busy with industrial shipments of high-value, low-volume products moving in international trade.
That was the dream. But as with Huntington’s KineticPark, which was supposed to be a site where businesses heavily invested in new technologies would locate, reality never caught up with the vision.
KineticPark was built before the dotcom bubble of the early 2000s forced a realignment in the technology industry.
Heartland Intermodal Gateway was never aggressively marketed to take advantages of the opportunities in international trade, assuming they were ever really here in this area.
The “Heartland” part of the Prichard facility’s name comes from the Heartland Corridor, a 530-mile stretch of track running from the Port of Virginia at Hampton Roads through West Virginia and on to Chicago.
Each day trains moving on the Heartland Corridor through southern West Virginia carry hundreds of shipping containers.
In theory, an intermodal facility in West Virginia would take advantage of all that freight movement.
Stacking containers two high required work to bridges and tunnels to increase their clearances, as double-stacked cars are taller than normal ones.
Norfolk Southern invested $98.4 million in that work. The federal government provided $83.4 million, the Commonwealth of Virginia $9.8 million and the state of Ohio $800,000.
An intermodal terminal was built in Ohio near Columbus to take advantage of the growth in container shipping. Norfolk Southern spent $42.3 million and the federal government provided $27.7 million there.
That means West Virginia wasn’t alone in investing public money in these projects.
The difference is that Rickenbacker is connected to more freight traffic than that one corridor, and it’s near Columbus. It handles about 260,000 container lifts a year.
In its last full year of operation, Prichard had 579 lifts. Prichard was losing money, and the state could not afford to keep it operating.
By coincidence — or not — around the time Prichard was built people in Roanoke, Virginia, were planning to build an intermodal facility of their own.
It was never built, and published reports indicate the estimated construction costs have risen so high as to make that project unlikely.
Norfolk Southern’s statement indicates the Prichard facility could have a future, only not in intermodal shipping.
What’s happening and not happening in Columbus and Roanoke shows the investment in Prichard was a risk that has not paid off. Yet. The search for a new user is underway. In theory, we should have answers in a few months.