Sooner or later, anything government touches becomes an object of partisan debate or outrage. The consternation of the month for August so far has been the United States Postal Service.
The question of the moment is how or whether the Postal Service can be counted on to do its part in a national election in which maybe half the votes will be cast by mail. Whether the Postal Service should be relied on for such an important duty is moot. A large plurality of voters want to vote by mail. Maybe even a majority do. Thus, an important government service has been dragged into partisan politics.
So what else is new?
Let’s take a moment and turn back the clock a generation or two.
Remember when the mail brought much of what you needed? Utility bills. Personal letters from Aunt Patty. The Sears catalog. Pictures from the photo developer. School grades. Newsweek, Sports Illustrated or Motor Trend. Out-of-town newspapers. And you probably had a book of stamps somewhere for your outgoing mail.
Back to the present: How much of this is done electronically? FedEx, UPS and other private entities have taken a good chunk of business away from the Postal Service. Meanwhile, the USPS’s infrastructure and the delivery schedule have remained the same.
A large part of that is because the Postal Service is expected to operate as a stand-alone entity, but it can’t because there is too much politics at play. The president and Congress expect the Postal Service to live within its means, but they control the price of the product, its infrastructure and its delivery regardless of operating costs.
Thus the USPS lost $2.2 billion in the second quarter. That’s a $100 million improvement over the same quarter last year because of the volume of mail-in voting that has been done this year because of the coronavirus situation.
If voting by mail becomes a permanent fixture of American life, that will help the Postal Service, but not enough to turn its finances around.
If the Postal Service were a private entity, it would have made changes similar to what other industries have done. It would increase prices and or find new services it could sell. Or it would cut delivery from six days per week to five, four or maybe three. It would base its rates on the costs of providing service. And it would consolidate operations. Or it would raise prices while cutting costs.
Will any of that happen? Perhaps, but not until things get worse than they are now.
No one wants to see postal workers lose their jobs, and people in Appalachia certainly wouldn’t want to lose service or pay more for stamps. Unless the president and Congress manage the Postal Service better, things will have to change eventually.
The current debate over the Postal Service has little or nothing to do with its long-term viability. Mostly it’s battle space prep for the November election. On a practical level, it has to do with whether state and local election officials have realistic expectations of using the mail system to make voting easier yet not in a way that allows widespread fraud. It also has to do with whether voters will put their ballots in the mail early enough to be counted.
Three months before an election is not a time for serious discussion about the Postal Service’s future. It’s a time for posturing.
In a few days, the hubbub over the Postal Service will die down as another bright shiny object lays claim to our never-ending desire for partisan outrage. But the underlying problems of the Postal Service itself will remain.