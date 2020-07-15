PAWLEY’S ISLAND, S.C. — At times like this, I’m tempted to dig out my father’s doormat, which bore the words: “Go away.” A dedicated misanthrope, he at least maintained a sense of humor.
Today, as South Carolina’s COVID-19 infection rate skyrockets, there’s not much to chuckle about. As of Friday, more than 75% of hospital beds were filled and one coastal hospital was seeking staffing help from the National Guard.
How did we get so sick so fast? In a word, tourism, especially in Charleston, erstwhile “Best City” in America, and north along the coast to Myrtle Beach — now among the unsafest places in the United States and, therefore, the world.
There, you’ll see very few people wearing masks, and social distancing is a joke.
Republican Gov. Henry McMaster, though he has urged citizens to wear masks in public, as he does, has stopped short of making them mandatory. As he has said, how could the state possibly enforce such a mandate?
Stubbornness and rebelliousness come naturally to my fellow natives, a large percentage of whom rely on tourism to pay the bills. But summertime has brought fresh challenges along with rotating crops of close-contact human bodies.
Still, out-of-staters don’t get all the blame. Locals are guilty of not taking the virus seriously enough in part because for a long while they seemed immune from the terrible outbreaks elsewhere. For several months, Georgetown County, where I’ve been hiding out since February, had just a handful of COVID cases and only the occasional death. Graduation, beach-week parties and Memorial Day weekend changed all that.
Over the July 4 weekend, around 4,000 boaters from 11 states convened on Lake Murray, due west of Columbia, for a pro-Trump boat-parade. And next week comes the annual windfall event — Myrtle Beach Bike Week. Postponed in May because of the pandemic, nothing will stop these engine-revving partiers now. Revelers are expected to fill Highway 17 as they gather for beach time, rallies and, reputedly, the best biker bars this side of the Mississippi. Wait until they get wind of the state’s order Friday to shut down alcohol sales at 11 p.m.
What is one to make of such insanity? Well, tracks, for starters. My moving van is almost packed. But a smart leader might recognize what these various in-denial groups share — a lust for freedom and distrust of government — and forge an appeal to those instincts. As Bike Week founder Sonny Copeland recently told the Daily Beast, “We don’t need the damn government to tell us what to do ... We’re smart enough to know how to take care of ourselves, distance when we ride, and we have common sense … We’re not a bunch of teenagers who are going to hug and kiss on the beach. This is about riding motorcycles, being in the wind.”
Well, OK, let’s work with that. What’s needed is an alternative narrative that makes sense to that rebel-biker spirit. By not following health guidelines, which makes tighter restrictions more likely, conservatives are actually threatening freedom and weakening the underlying structures of the free market. Masks are economic drivers.
As a Christian matter, disregarding guidelines is the opposite of professed care for the common good. And what of the Christian belief that the body is a temple in which his or her Holy Spirit lives? Not caring for the self and the common good, thus, can be seen as un-Christian.
A comparison could also be made to another shocking, illness-related period in our history, when then-U.S. Surgeon General C. Everett Koop, a man of deep Christian faith, scandalized conservatives as the AIDS crisis intensified by urging non-monogamous, sexually active men and women to use condoms for HIV prevention.
Today, it’s shocking that such a minimal instruction was controversial. And, some day, our inheritors likely will be aghast that so many Americans refused to don a mask and social distance to protect themselves and others from a potentially life-threatening disease.