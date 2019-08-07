Lately, I have been using the same things over and over again for my everyday makeup look — so, I thought I would share all my favorite makeup products I have been enjoying on the daily with you since it has been awhile since I've written a favorites column. Let's jump right on in.
I always start off my makeup off with my brows, and lately I have been loving the 4ever Magic Cosmetics double shade eyebrow gel pomade in the shade "abracadabra black."
I use the brush that comes with the kit, and the darker shade in the jar from my arch to the tail of my brow, and the lighter shade at the beginning of my brow. Then, I use the spooly on the brush to blend the two together.
This brow product is so long lasting and even has castor oil in it to help stimulate hair growth.
You can purchase the 4ever Magic Cosmetics Double Shade Eyebrow Gel & Brush set on 4evermagiccosmetics.com. It retails for $30, but you can use code "KATELYNNE" to save some money at checkout.
After my brows, I loving adding some colored contacts to my looks - and I won't get them anywhere else than Sioux Looks.
I have been loving the BTS "Bright Blue" contacts to really switch up my look. They are so comfortable compared to the all the other cosmetic contact companies I have tried in the past. I have also been loving their lash packs lately, especially the indica pack. You can purchase all things sioux looks at siouxlooks.co and use code "katiee" for a discount at checkout.
When it comes to eyeshadow, I have mostly been wearing nothing but green eyeshadow - whether that means neon green, army green, forest green or emerald green - I am just all about the green eyeshadow.
Most of the palettes used are either from Morphe or I like Laush & Co's Rave Babe palette. You can purchase the Rave Babe palette on sale now for $21 on laushandcompany.com and use code "katiee" for a discount at checkout.
Lastly, I have been loving two lip products that I can't go anywhere without - literally they are both always in my purse.
Those would be the Morphe Matte Lipstick in the shade "Honey" which is described as a "toasted nude" and retails for $9 and the Morphe Lip Gloss in the shade "Flower Crown," which is described as a "peachy nude" and retails for $8.
Those together are definitely my favorite combo at the moment. You can purchase these on morphe.com and use code "bianca" for a discount at checkout.
Everything else in my routine is pretty much the exact same, like my complexion products, bronzer, highlight, etc.
What have been your go to products lately? Let us all know over on my facebook group, Vanity Insanity.
Until next week, beauty babes!
Katie Frazier is a freelance makeup artist from Genoa, W.Va. She operates a social media account for both her makeup looks "Katelynne Frazier MUA" and a group called "Vanity Insanity."