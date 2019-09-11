It's officially my favorite time of the year - pumpkin spice season. Pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin rolls, pumpkin carving, pumpkin festivals, pumpkin patches and pumpkin products? Yes, and you better believe your girl has been doing her research and trying to find some of the most interesting pumpkin/pumpkin spice beauty products and give y'all all the details!
Let's jump right on in.
First thing on the list is the palette I have been loving for almost a year now, the Pumpkin Spice Palette by Peachy Queen. The Pumpkin Spice Palette comes with 12 shades - five matte shades, five diamond shimmers and two shimmers. The colors in the palette are so rich, with the shades mimicking the colors of cinnamon, plums, maple and, of course, pumpkins. This beautiful, pigmented, yummy palette retails for $33.95 on peachyqueen.com and you can use my code, "katiee," to save 15% off your order. You can also use Afterpay to break up your total cost into four payments made every two weeks.
Keeping on the topic of makeup, Kylie Cosmetics has a lip kit dedicated toward the beloved fruit of the fall in the shade "Pumpkin." The color is absolutely gorgeous and is described as a "dirty, mid-toned orange." The lip kit, like all of her lip kits, includes one full size matte liquid lipstick and one full sized pencil lip liner for $29, and you can purchase this lip kit on kyliecosmetics.com.
During my research, I found more skin care and body products than makeup products. Too Cool for School had a whole pumpkin spice collection available at Ulta. The collection includes: Pumpkin Hydra Gold Eye Gel Patches ($7), Pumpkin Purifying 24K Mask ($24), Pumpkin Sleeping Pack Overnight Moisturizing Mask ($20), Pumpkin Hydra plus Peeling Duo Pads ($18), and the Bling Bling Pumpkin Party Set that has the sleeping pack and sheet mask in the set. After you add all this to your cart, go ahead and add the Hempz Pumpkin Spice and Vanilla Chai Herbal Body Lotion. This sweet smelling lotion comes with 17 ounces of product and retails for $23.
Doesn't this week's column make you want to go to Starbucks and grab a PSL and shop for pumpkin spice products? Just me? If you're excited for pumpkin spice season and have something that I missed on this list, head over to my Facebook group, Vanity Insanity, and let's start a discussion about all things pumpkin spice in the beauty world! Until next week, beauty babes!
Katie Frazier is a freelance makeup artist from Genoa, W.Va. She operates a social media account for both her makeup looks "Katelynne Frazier MUA" and a group called "Vanity Insanity."