It’s my favorite time of the year, y’all ... spooky season.
I love the month of October more than any other month of year for so many reasons but mostly because of all things Halloween.
Halloween makeup is definitely where I feel my most creative and where I can create so many different characters in my own little beauty world, and that is exactly what one of my favorite local Special VX Makeup Artist’s does this season, and that is Joshua Adkins!
Adkins is the lead makeup artist for the Twelvepole Manor Haunted Attraction in Wayne, WV, and I sat down with him and talked to him about his amazing transformations with the cast and what to expect from the attraction this year.
Q: What is the difference in the story this year compared to last year?
A: All of the looks are a little more Victorian-like. Same characters, just a different look and feel to the house.
Q: How is the makeup different?
A: It’s a little more ghostly, restless soul kind of look. The barn people are still the same, but less hillbilly.
Q: Same makeup technique?
A: Yes, airbrushing EBA (European Body Art) performance makeup.
Q: How many actors makeup do you do in total for each performance?
A: 20-30 actors depending on the night.
Q: What is your favorite look this year?
A: Scott and Levi (pictured)
Q: How long does each actor’s makeup take you to apply?
A: It really just depends on the look, but at the least 5 minutes and at the most 15 minutes. It is a lot faster process with airbrushing.
Q: Cosmetic contact lens and wigs are a big part of me really transforming myself into a whole other character, is that something we will be seeing a lot?
A: Oh yes, a lot of our actors have been especially loving the effect cosmetic contact lens brings to their looks.
Q: Are there prosthetics in any of the looks?
A: Just one, our actor Levi (pictured). he has devil horns. I don’t like adding a lot of prosthetic to the looks where I am acting in the house as well, because if something would happen and it comes off, I can’t go run and fix it.
Q: Do you make each of the props, masks, etc., yourself?
A: Travis Robinson sculpts the masks and some props and I paint them.
Q: What is done for hair?
A: Deana Leslie helps us out with hair, some actors chose to do their own or some even wear a wig. There are lots of Victorian buns.
Q: What keeps all the actors motivated?
A: Passion and just pure love for acting and scaring.
Q: What about costumes? Where are they from?
A: All costumes are 100% made in house and some of our actors even make theirs on their own.
Q: Is there anything new we can expect from Twelvepole Manor in the future?
A: Yes! We will be building onto the house to make the attraction bigger and a little bit of a longer show.
A couple friends and myself went about a week ago and it was amazing! I can guarantee you will not leave that house without being spooked. You can just tell that all the actors love what they do so much, just by their performances. I would definitely recommend this attraction!
Y’all can check out Twelvepole Manor Haunted Attraction in Wayne, West Virginia, every Friday and Saturday night at 8 p.m. until Nov. 2 tickets go on sale at 7:30 p.m. and while you’re there, grab you their movie ‘Twelve Pole’ and some merchandise!
Make sure to keep up with all the latest news on the Twelvepole Manor on their Facebook page “Twelvepole Manor Haunted Attraction”, and of course follow Josh on his makeup journey on Instagram (@sinister_makeup_artist).