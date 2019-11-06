Lashes are such a game changer when it comes to makeup looks. It just instantly makes any look created look more put together and glam.
You all know that lashes are a huge part of my everyday makeup routine, and I keep so many of my favorites stocked in my makeup drawers. But, within the past month, one of my favorite brands, Laush and Company released something that has completely changed the lash game for everyone... colored lashes.
Yes, you read that correctly, colored eyelashes varying in so many different color options. Lets get right into the details!
Earlier in the month of October, Laush & Co announced their Halloween Lash Book called the “Lash Coffin,” which includes 16 pairs of beautiful colored lashes of all colors and styles.
There are red lashes, purple lashes, yellow lashes, green lashes, orange lashes and some even have a little bit of black mixed in with them as well. The Lash Coffin retails for $74, but is currently on sale for $64 — and you can of course use my discount code “katiee” to save an extra 10% off.
This lash book was definitely an instant hit for those of us who are more creative makeup artists and love to go the extra mile for our looks.
So much so, many Laush & Co customers and affiliates asked for some of these lashes to be sold individually! So, the owner put out four different pairs that would appeal to all of customers wanting to give the styles a try.
The first pair we’ll talk about is “Aggie Cromwell,” which is named after the grandmother in the extremely popular disney channel original movie “Halloweentown.”
This pair of lashes is described as “perfect for someone who doesn’t want a complete different color lash” because these are actually mostly black with red highlights added in.
Next up is “Winifred,” which is named after Winifred Sanderson from the iconic Halloween movie classic, “Hocus Pocus.” These lashes are a true violet purple that are described to look way better with their mink hairs than Halloween lashes bought in store that look like plastic.
After those, we have “The Joker,” which are an option for green lashes that will slay any Joker look, or other SFX look.
Finally, we have “Lilith,” which are a true red mink lash that truly lives up to its name, meaning “Devils Wife.”
These colorful lashes are 100% mink lashes and retail for $13.99 each.
This has been one of my absolute favorite launches, not just for Halloween, but just in general lately. The makeup world has been kind of bland with releases, and it was just so refreshing to see a brand, especially an indie brand that I love, get creative like this and create something you don’t normally see done — and then do it perfectly.
I am so excited to rock my Laush & Co Halloween lashes, not just for the Halloween season, but year round!
Make sure you check out Laush & Co’s Instagram page for all updates on their newest launches, and sales with username @laushandco. Also be sure to use discount code “katiee” to save some extra money.
Until next week, beauty babes!