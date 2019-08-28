Okay, so maybe I'm just nosy, but one of my favorite things to do to as a young girl/pre-teen was to go through my girlfriends' purses to see what they thought the necessities were to pack with them always.
Am I the only one? I can remember in middle school, us girls used to swap bags and see what new compact or lip gloss each had. So, I though it would be fun to let you know what items I carry with me at all times in my purse - besides the obvious keys, wallet and phone. Let's jump right on into it!
1.) Lip gloss
Lip Balm or the Lipstick I am wearing that day.
I always have a little bit of a variety of lip products in my purse at all times. Starting with the lip balm, I, of course, always have my Kiss Me Now lip balm just in case it's a no makeup day or if I have chapped lips. I also love to carry my Laush & Co lip glosses for a good shine. I also always carry my nude lip gloss from Morphe in the shade "Flower Crown." And, lastly, I like to carry the lipstick I am wearing that day. Lately my go to lipstick that I have always had on hand is my Morphe Lipstick in the shade "Honey."
2.) A period kit.
Yes, as embarrassing as it is for some to talk about, I always have a small little makeup bag (I use one of the ones from Ipsy) as a little emergency period kit on hand, just in case I am out a and about when or while my monthly friend pays her visit. I try to keep myself stocked with pads, tampons, panty liners, feminine wipes and a little bit of Midol for cramps in my emergency kits.
These little homemade kits are also really nice to have if you're out with someone else that may need an emergency item if they unexpectedly get a visit from their monthly friend - leaving you to save the day.
3.) Snacks
I wish I could blame this on a "being a mom thing," but it is just actually a Katie thing. Even before I had my two babies, I always carried a snack of some kind in my purse, just in case of an urgent situation where you absolutely cannot stop and order fast food. For instance, if you're late for work and you can't stop to get breakfast, or if your car breaks down and you have to wait a large amount of time for someone to get to you and you're starving (actually happened). Snacks, y'all ... just bring them.
4.) Hair bows or clips
Those things have a mind of their own and just like to break when you need them the most, so I always like to have spare.
5.) Lash glue
OMG, if you are a religious lash wearer like myself, having lash glue with you is crucial. I bet some of you are reading this now with the inner corner section of your lash popped out of place ... in fact, I guarantee that. Bet you wish you had some glue? I always do!
6.) Hygiene products
By that, I mean feminine wipes, deodorant, body spray, hand sanitizers and perfume. It's still hot girl summer - be a hot girl that smells even better.
7.) Sunglasses, of course
My go to pair are from Quay, and they're the Jaclyn Hill collab in the style "Very Busy."
8.) Poopourri
Yes, yes I know, something else that's embarrassing to a lot of people, but come on - we all do it ... so why not make it smell better?
Just a couple of sprays on your toilet water before you go number two, and I'm sure it would save a lot of embarrassment in an emergency situation.
9.) Gum/mints
I know, another hygiene item, but it is a pet peeve of mine to talk to someone, especially for the very first time and not have fresh breath. I always try to keep my Ice Breakers Ice Cube gum in the spearmint flavor in my purse at all times.
10.) Phone Charger/headphones
I always have some kind of way to charge my phone in some sort of emergency. Whether it be a portable charger box, or my own charger from home.
I also like to have my headphones available in case I'm going to be somewhere waiting, like a for some sort of appointment or some place with crappy music taste.
11.) Mirror
Finally, I always have some sort of compact mirror with me. Lately, it has been one from Maskara Beauty that has some of their cream makeup products inside with multipurpose, which is perfect for on the go!
That's it everyone. Sometimes the products change or the brand does, but this is pretty much what is in my purse at all times.
Did I have any weird items to you? Do you have more weird items? Come on over to my Facebook group, Vanity Insanity, and let's start a conversation about what kind of items we have in our bags to see if we have the same things, or some completely out of the box things!
Katie Frazier is a freelance makeup artist from Genoa, W.Va. She operates a social media account for both her makeup looks "Katelynne Frazier MUA" and a group called "Vanity Insanity."