I think you know by now that one of my favorite things to write about is indie brands - well I have another one I just need to express my love for here.
Sioux Looks started as a brand I was a little iffy about trying. I had heard about them from a few different influencers on Facebook and Instagram, specifically that they sold contact lenses, and at first, I wasn't really interested. UNTIL I saw pictures of how it really can take a look to the next level. It was then I became obsessed!
Sioux Looks carries over 40 different colors of cosmetic contact lenses, that vary in colors of blue, green, brown and hazel. They also have some more fun colors like purples, pinks and grays - and their new Halloween contacts that include white, red, yellow and a complete white out contact lens.
Sioux Looks contact lens retail from $10-$25, and are available to purchase on siouxlooks.co
The accessories for the eyes don't stop at just cosmetic contact lenses for this brand, either. Sioux Looks also carries more than 20 glitters that also includes a new glitter collaboration with beauty influencer, Rosalinda Tiller, better known as Tiller Beauty, including three personalized glitters.
Each glitter comes with 5 grams of product in a star shaped container for $6 a jar and The Tiller Beauty collaboration retails for $14.99.
Sioux Looks also recently launched six new pairs of lashes that come with three lashes per pack. There are 3 different styles per pack; one dramatic pair, one natural pair and one in-between for $24.99 per pack. These are currently on sale for $15.99 per pack on the website.
Sioux Looks doesn't stop there! They also carry fashion items for adults and children, as well as a connected sister company called Lina Luna that has GORGEOUS phone cases and clothes for little girls.
You can use my discount code "katiee" for 10% off any purchase from Sioux Looks. Make sure you stay on the lookout for new items in the future and follow them on Facebook (Sioux Looks) and Instagram (@siouxlooks).
Until next week, beauty babes!
Katie Frazier is a freelance makeup artist from Genoa, W.Va. She operates a social media account for both her makeup looks "Katelynne Frazier MUA" and a group called "Vanity Insanity."