Brightly colored winged liner is one of my favorite looks to do, especially in the summertime. I love playing around with different vibrant colors to switch up my everyday winged liner.
But, finding vibrant and long-lasting eyeliners can be very difficult. I have noticed that I have been reaching more and more for my Jeffree Star Cosmetics Velour Liquid Lipsticks to use as winged liner - and I thought I would let you all know my favorite shades to use for some fun summer graphic liner looks. Let's jump right on in!
"Yes Ma'am" is one of my top favorites from Jeffree Star and is actually a part of his new 2019 summer collection. It is a super vibrant, hot pink shade that I have not only been loving on my lips, but would make the cutest hot pink liner for summer.
Next has been a shade I have been using a lot lately as a fun graphic liner, "I'm Royalty." This is a true grape soda purple shade.
Another of my top favorites is the shade "Flamethrower." Flamethrower is a bright, blood-orange shade.
If you're looking for a fun, summery blue, I would recommend "Breakfast at Tiffany's," which is a true Tiffany turquoise blue.
Lastly, it's not summer without a yellow shade that is as bright as the sun. JSC's "Queen Bee" is the perfect one for a sunshine bright liner look.
Jeffree Star Velour Liquid Lipsticks are extremely long-lasting, vegan, cruelty free and completely eye safe - so they actually double as eyeliners or even an eye base for eyeshadows. The JSC Velour Liquid Lipsticks retail for $18 each and you can purchase them on jeffreestarcosmetics.com.
Until next week, beauty babes!
Katie Frazier is a freelance makeup artist from Genoa, W.Va. She operates a social media account for both her makeup looks "Katelynne Frazier MUA" and a group called "Vanity Insanity."