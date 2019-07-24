Plumper, softer lips have been all the rage the past couple of years and I think I have finally found my routine to get the most perfect, pouty, soft and luscious lips.
I'm going to share all my tips and tricks with you. Lets jump right in!
My first trick to try is to grab a soft bristled tooth brush and lightly brush your lips to help loosen the dead, chapped skin.
Next, use a lip scrub to remove all that dead skin that was loosened up with the toothbrush. My favorite lip scrub on the market is of course the Kiss Me Now lip scrubs! You get 2 ounces of product, and there are five different flavors including the newest bubble gum, peppermint, skittles, watermelon and birthday cake.
Kiss Me Now lip scrubs retail for $18 and you can purchase them from kissmenowcosmetics.com. Use code katiee to save 10% on your purchase.
My next tip is to use some extra moisturizing lip balm directly after you do your lip scrub. Kiss Me Now also has an incredible lip balm available that is one of the most hydrating and moisturizing I have ever tried. The KMN Smoothing Lip Balm is vanilla-scented and infused with all natural ingredients to bring your lips to the next level of softness, smoothness and suppleness. You can purchase the KMN Smoothing Lip Balm on kissmenowcosmetics.com for $10.
For a drugstore option, try Maybelline Baby Lips, which retail for $4.99 and can be purchased at Walmart, Target and all other drug stores.
When deciding on your lip color for the day, if you want your lips to look their poutiest, chose a gloss instead of a lipstick. Lip Gloss gives the lips a more full, healthy and juicy appearance, and in my opinion, glosses are even more comfortable than most lip sticks as well. My favorite glosses at the moment are handmade from Laush & Co. Use code katiee to save 10% on your purchase.
My final tip is kind of an obvious one, and that is to drink lots and lots of water. Drinking plenty of water has so many amazing benefits, including the condition of your lips. Drinking plenty of water is proven to help keep your lips from getting as chapped and dry. Drink, Drink, Drink!
That's all until next week, beauty babes!
Katie Frazier is a freelance makeup artist from Genoa, W.Va. She operates a social media account for both her makeup looks "Katelynne Frazier MUA" and a group called "Vanity Insanity."