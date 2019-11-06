Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine has been pretty good, but getting back into the swing of things after a week off is always rough.
With the time change upon us, winter is slowly closing in, especially now that we are really starting to feel a chill in the air. I love it when it’s dark and cold. I know, that sounds nuts, but it is my favorite weather. There are just so many great things that accompany the dark and cold, such as Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years, not to mention all the time spent with family and friends. Plus, who doesn’t love a lazy night in, bundled up, binging on movies and eating yourself silly? Not to mention, the fall and winter fashion options for when you actually get off the couch. Fall and winter fashion is my absolute favorite. Not only for the new trends, but for the tried and true classics.
Houndstooth is one of those that has never and more than likely will never go out of fashion. It is a mainstay. Not only that but it just makes me feel fancy. It has a classy, city girl vibe to it that can take you from the windy, broken roads of Wayne County to the damp streets of London (figuratively, of course, it’s not a magic carpet).
Check out my skirt. In the four years since I ordered it from H&M, it has become a closet staple for me. Here I paired it with a turtleneck top, black tights, and black wedge booties. Mixing trendy pieces with classics is a great way to revamp your wardrobe and give you extra outfit options for those days you wake up and hate your closet.
You could even pair an outfit like this with black loafers for a more vintage feel. If you’re feeling nostalgic, or just aren’t into the trendier prints of the season, give this one a try. Have a great week and happy shopping!