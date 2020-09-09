Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine sure has. I’ve spent the last week working from home once again and I have had more than enough time to clear some junk out. Especially my closet. I had been working on it, but got busy and gave it up.
Well, last week I decided to finally tackle it for real and get it done. I wish you could have seen it, but I would have been way too embarrassed to show you the pictures. It was a disaster. Once I got everything out, I found a package from Target at the very bottom. So, I opened it up and lo and behold it was a pair of shorts I had ordered back in May. Yea, I know. But, here’s the thing. When I got the shorts and tried them on, I didn’t really like them so I decided to send them back.
Well, they weren’t taking any returns at the moment, so they gave me my money back and said I could sell them or donate them, or basically do whatever I wanted with them. So, I threw them in my closet and forgot them. Until the other day.When they made a comeback. I figured hey, I’ll put them in my drawer and maybe they’ll grow on me. And, they did!
The other night my husband and I actually got to go on a date. When I was getting dressed, I had tried on a couple of different outfits before I came up with this; and I really love it. It was a cooler evening anyways and since I always freeze in restaurants, I knew I needed a sweater or something, so I threw on this cardigan. If I am being honest, when I first got these shorts I didn’t like them because I thought they were too short in the back. What I did like about them was the high waist and the distressing, so I was pretty bummed that they ended up not working out. But, now that I had this cardigan on, the fact that they were too short in the back wasn’t going to be a problem. I like how all these colors blend so well together. The orange of the tank top really works well with the beige cardigan and light blue of the shorts, so everything just meshes.
Another great thing about this outfit was comfort. I was warm, but since the cardigan was light, I didn’t burn up or look like a weirdo wearing a sweater. This is a perfect outfit to help transition from hot to cool, and I will most definitely wear it again as soon as I have the chance.
Have a great week and happy shopping!