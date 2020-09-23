Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine has, even though I have spent another week at home. I enjoy being at home, but sometimes I do miss the normalcy and routine of going to work.
I’m sure a lot of people in that situation feel this way, and I know my stepson does. He was so excited to go back to school and see all of his friends, but due to Covid he hasn’t been able to yet. He was probably more excited to show off his new clothes and shoes, if I’m being completely honest.
For his birthday back in August, I got him this whole outfit from Amazon. He loves Adidas, but as you know sometimes that can be a little pricey. So, I hopped on Amazon to see if I could get a better deal; and boy, did I! The shirt was around $10, while the shorts were a little higher, coming in at around $15.
Even though I don’t necessarily consider that cheap, it is quite a bit less than what I would have paid at the mall.
The shoes were a surprise and were a huge hit. He loves high tops so I knew he’d love these. What’s even better about them was the fact that they were only around $40. I know that seems high, but they were a lot cheaper than other places I had looked. Plus, it doesn’t do me any good to spend a lot on his clothes or shoes, because he’s growing so fast that some things we got back in the summer are now too little.
Even though he does outgrow most things in a few months, I still want him to have clothes he likes and I know he’ll wear, which is why I love Amazon so much.
You can always find great deals on name brand clothes, if you have the time and patience to really look. I know a lot of stores at the mall have huge sales from time to time on name brands, but when I am stuck at home and trying to save as much as possible, it seemed like Amazon was my best option. Have a great week and happy shopping!