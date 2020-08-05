Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine has been ok, I am back at home this week, so that’s always a nice bonus. Plus, my best friend is getting married this weekend, so that’s something to look forward too.
The rehearsal and rehearsal dinner are this Friday, so I will be spending a lot of time in dresses and heels — and heat. Oh well, it’s worth it, I guess.
Since the rehearsal is outside, I knew I wanted to be comfortable, but I also needed to look presentable.
Since going shopping anywhere these days is such a pain, it’s just easier for me to get online. About a year and a half ago I told you about a sleeveless, casual dress I had purchased from Amazon and how much I loved it.
That dress has quickly become my favorite one, and I wear it as often as I can. It would have been perfect to wear for the rehearsal, except for the fact that it’s black. Which is probably not the best color for a rehearsal dinner.
I had been wanting more dresses in that same style, and I finally found this one. It’s the same brand of my black one (AUSELILY), and the same exact style. I can’t tell you how much I love this dress. I’m not typically into floral prints, but this dress is perfect for her rehearsal dinner; it even matches her wedding colors!
It’s so comfortable and cool, but I can dress it up with a pair of heels and some nice jewelry, like I have done here, or I could throw on a pair of plain white sneakers and a denim jacket for a more casual look.
While it did cost a little bit more than my black one, coming in at around $25, it was definitely worth it considering how much wear I will get out of it.
I know I have told you this before, but whenever I am purchasing clothes from Amazon, I always, always, always read the reviews. I read them thoroughly, and I look at the pictures the reviewers have uploaded of themselves wearing the item. You can gain so much more insight by looking at pictures of real people, who are shaped like real people, wearing the clothes you’re thinking of buying than you can from looking at a picture model who’s never had a cheeseburger and by reading some bogus size chart.
A lot of times, the reviewers will even post their height and weight, and what size they bought, so that not only can you get a better idea of what size you’ll need, but you can also sort of see how it might look on you. That’s one thing I love about buying clothes from Amazon.
Even though this dress was more than I usually spend, it’s worth it to me to have all those pictures and reviews at my disposal.
The shoes were also an Amazon purchase. They were around $30 and are the shoes I’ll be wearing with my bridesmaid dress. I love them, too. Not only are they comfortable, but the nude color will go with so many different outfits, I’m sure I will get my money’s worth out of them.
Have a great week and happy shopping!