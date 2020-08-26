Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine has. I spent the last week working from home again, so my trips out are few and far between.
I don’t mind it so much, I enjoy being at home and I get a lot of work done around the house during slow times. Even my trips to Walmart have been drastically reduced.
Oh well, at least I’m saving money, I guess. One thing I did want to go to Walmart for was some more of these boyfriend T-shirts. I had tried ordering them online, but they had gone on clearance and were only available in store, for a whole $4.
This one is just like the one I told you about a couple of months ago. My mom was able to grab this one and a couple others for me the other day, and I love them. I loved the first couple I got so much that I knew I had to have more.
What I love most about these tops is the way they fit. They are a little boxy, which is pretty trendy right now in terms of fit, but they are still long enough to cover you up. It seems like almost every T-shirt you find these days is or aspires to be a crop top. I just don’t understand it.
And, it’s not just clothes at places like Forever21 either, I have seen them at Target, H&M and yes, even Walmart, all in the women’s section. I don’t know about you guys, but the only time I want to show a stranger my belly button (outside of a public pool or beach situation) is if they are a licensed physician and happen to be performing an emergency appendectomy on me. It really does boggle my mind.
Anyhow, these shirts do fit great and are the type of shirt that would look good on anyone, regardless of their size or shape. And, honestly, we need more options like these if you ask me.
These are the perfect basic t shirt for so many other reasons, too. Which again, is why I am such a huge fan of basics. They’re so versatile and you can make so many different outfits out of just one item.
Another great thing about these tops is that they are the absolute perfect piece for transitioning to fall. You could pair these with a cardigan, like I have done here, or a flannel and leggings, or even a denim jacket, if you wanted.
Plus, the hunter green color is great for fall, and will pair well with any neutral toned shoes. Here, I paired it with my tan flats, but you could even throw on sandals or sneakers and it would still work well.
Have a great week and happy shopping!