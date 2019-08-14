Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine has been ok, albeit a little busy.
I was recently promoted to office manager at work and with that comes more responsibility, so taking a whole week off meant I had some catching up to do when I got back. That's ok though, I am more than grateful for my new position and will happily handle all those new responsibilities. I'm not a fan of change at all, but when you get a great opportunity, you better take it while you can.
It seems like everything is changing now, we are getting closer and closer to fall; I've already noticed the days are getting shorter. Soon it will be time for costumes and goblins, but I plan on enjoying what little bit of summer we have left. That's why I am so thankful for basics.
Basics never change, and are always in style. One basic everyone could benefit from is a basic white T-shirt. They are honestly the building blocks of a great outfit. Versatile, comfortable, and always on trend, your basic white T-shirt has stood and will stand the test of time.
Honestly, it doesn't even have to be a T-shirt per se, just a basic sleeveless top will carry you stylishly through fall, winter, spring, and yes, even road work season. Take the outfit pictured. It's simple, yet trendy. While pretty much any neutral toned top would work here, the basic white T-shirt helps to even everything out.
I know I have talked about the importance of basics before, but white T-shirts are the crown jewels of basics. I could switch out the shorts for leggings and flats, or take away the cardigan and add a button down, or add black jeans. The possibilities are endless, and you could create a new outfit for everyday of the week using just this one top. And yes, this is the same top I told you about last week, that I got for $5 at Walmart. The cardigan came from Old Navy about five years ago, and has been a staple in my wardrobe ever since. This is a perfect outfit for those mid to late September evenings, when there's just a hint of fall in the air, but you're not quite ready to call it quits on shorts just yet.
Have a great week and happy shopping!
Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.