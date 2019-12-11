Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine has been ok, other than having oral surgery last week. On a Monday afternoon. Which, if you’re wondering, is a very bad idea. If you’re going to be needing anything like that done, especially where you will be put to sleep and can’t have anything to eat or drink after midnight, might I suggest scheduling it for first thing in the morning, on a Friday.
I did try to go to work on Tuesday, and even though I made it all the way to five o’clock, I was in misery. So, I stayed home and surfed the couch all day Wednesday, online shopping and binging on Christmas movies.
While I was licking my wounds, I discovered a very enticing offer called Afterpay. Maybe you’ve heard of it, maybe you haven’t. If you have, bully for you. If you haven’t, keep reading.
In theory, it seems like a super great idea. You have the ability to buy something right now, without paying for it entirely. So, if you were a little strapped for cash, you could basically do all of your shopping for a fraction of the price.
The catch, however, is that you pay in four installments (interest free), which are due every two weeks. In order to sign up for Afterpay, you have to create an account on their website and enter your credit card information.
There are plenty of stores that offer this option, such as Finish Line, Ulta, Forever 21, and Levis, just to name a few. It all sounds great, honestly, and this time of year, who couldn’t use a few extra weeks to pay?
But, just like anything else, there is always a downside. What if, in two weeks when your next payment is due, you don’t have the money in your account? Or your card is stolen or compromised and your new one hasn’t arrived? Do they come take your stuff? Do they keep trying your card until they get something? Break my knee caps? There’s just too many unknowns.
In case you’re wondering, I haven’t tried it yet. That’s not to say I won’t, but when I do, I’ll make sure it is something reasonably priced that I know I will be able to cover with no issues. If you’re in a bind and want to try it out, go for it. Just make sure that when your two weeks are up the cast of Goodfellas ain’t kickin’ in your door.
Have a great week and happy shopping!