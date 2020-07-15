Hello all, I hope your week has been well, mine has. I was able to take some time off to spend with family and it has been pretty great.
Especially now that it looks like things are getting pretty grim again. I guess those long awaited trips to the mall and hours spent wandering through Target are just going to have to wait.
That’s ok. While I enjoy spotting new items on my lunch break, I enjoy being healthy a lot more.
Since it seems as though we might need to sit tight and hunker down again, we will no doubt be scrolling aimlessly through our social media feeds. It’s almost inevitable that we will stumble across some cutesy Instagram post, of a beautiful girl in a beautiful outfit, only to be led to some “never have I ever heard of this store” in my life boutique.
Although the items featured and price points may be alluring, sometimes it’s best to err on the side of caution.
This week, I wanted to talk to you about the dangers of those online boutiques. While some of them are definitely on the up and up, quite a few of them, unfortunately, are not. I have heard two or three different stories of these scam boutiques in just the past few days.
One popular Instagram blogger I follow had her own picture stolen by one of these boutiques, her head cropped out of the photo, and the photo was then subsequently posted by that boutique, advertising her outfit as one of their own.
The truth was, however, that she had purchased said outfit years ago, and the store she bought it from doesn’t even sell that item anymore.
I, myself, have almost fallen victim to these boutiques, too. So, how do you know what is safe and what is a scam?
One surefire way to spot a fake is to simply look at the pictures. They will take one picture, and Photoshop it in such a way that shows the same item in multiple colors, when in reality it’s not even remotely close to the item you will receive.
I have actually seen this many times browsing through Amazon. If you do decide to purchase from an unknown seller on Amazon, make sure you read all the reviews. The good and the bad.
Look at the pictures, do your due diligence. A lot of times those same items have been copied from items at reputable boutiques. The item you receive will be a cheap knockoff of the item you thought you purchased.
Boutiques on Instagram are no different. Here are some ways to ensure you receive quality products and are not being scammed:
- One major red flag is their payment methods. If they only accept PayPal, for instance, that’s definitely a site you want to stay away from.
- If the reviews are only from influencers (all positive) who are no doubt getting clothes at a huge discount, get out of there.
- If your only way of contacting their customer service line is sending a DM, you may want to think twice.
- Check for a phone number, or at the very least an email address.
- Do a Google search of the company. If anyone ever has had a bad experience with that company, you’re bound to find it this way.
I know it seems like a lot of research, but it’s always better to be safe than sorry.
Have a great week and happy shopping!