Hello all. I hope your week has been well. Mine sure has! I took this past week off and my husband and I were able to take a mini vacation to the Smoky Mountains. We had such a wonderful time. But, my favorite part was spending one whole day in the national park.
I have been there multiple times, but never during fall. Holy cow, if you’ve never had the opportunity to see it in the fall, you have to go. It was a little chilly but not quite jacket weather. Since I wanted to be warm and comfortable, I wore my new favorite flannel, so I could easily take it off whenever I got warm.
My jeggings only added to my comfort level, and my boots and boot socks just kicked the whole outfit up a notch. These types of boots are really trendy right now. They aren’t technically hiking boots or even waterproof boots, but they certainly look the part. Plus, the best part is they were only $9.95. I got them from Shoe Dazzle, a couple of years ago.
If you haven’t heard of Shoe Dazzle or have always wandered about it, it’s actually pretty great. I’m not typically a big fan of subscription services, but this one is alright. Your first style is $9.95, and then you can pay a monthly fee of $39.95, or skip the month if you want.
The $39.95 is a credit which you can use to buy more shoes. Another great thing about them is if you forget to skip the month, you can usually call and they will refund your money.
The boot socks came from Walmart and are super warm. They’re also cable knit, so they have a cute little pattern going on, too. Scrunching them down a little gives off a huge 90’s vibe, which is also pretty trendy right now. I love this combo, hiking boots with boot socks. It’s a really cute way to not only stay warm and cozy, but trendy too; even if you are stomping around in the woods.
Have a great week and happy shopping!