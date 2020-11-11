Hello all, I hope your week has been good. Mine has, for the most part.
I did see a lot of pretty sweaters at Walmart, but I fought the urge and resigned myself to the fact that I had plenty at home and needed to save my money.
I know I talked to you guys last week about sweaters and how great and wonderful and versatile they are, so this week I thought I’d show you.
I’ve told you about all of these items before, but this time I put them all together.
The sweater is a few years old, and came from Old Navy. The chambray shirt underneath is probably older than that, while the jeggings and boots are a little newer.
The sweater is loose enough that wearing a button up underneath isn’t terribly uncomfortable. Layering isn’t new by any means, but it can really help with creating new outfits and ideas. Especially if you’re needing a new outfit and don’t have the budget or opportunity to get out and shop.
This is a great way to add new life to an older top.
Plus, it adds some depth and helps to dress it up a bit. It goes great paired with the black jeggings, and the tan booties add the perfect amount of contrast to the darker colors.
This would be a perfect outfit to wear to Thanksgiving dinner, especially if you wanted to dress things up a bit but still be comfortable.
This would also be perfect for the office, and I just might wear it to work one day, if we ever make it back.
Have a great week, and happy shopping!