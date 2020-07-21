Hello all. I hope your week has been well. Mine sure was. I got to spend last week with my family in Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana. It was amazing.
We stayed in a cabin and cooked almost all our meals, had a picnic in Yellowstone in the middle of nowhere, and got to see some beautiful sights. When I was packing for our trip, I had picked out a bunch of outfits with jeggings, shorts, and cute tops. But, once we got there and were spending so much time in the park, I decided that comfort was the way to go. I picked up this t-shirt in a gift shop in Montana, and the leggings are my old favorites from Wal-Mart.
It was the perfect outfit for exploring one of the world’s most beautiful places. Plus, I think the buffalo liked it too! When we are traveling we often tend to under pack or over pack, and usually forget most of our comfy clothes. But spending a day in the car, you need to dress comfy. Sometimes we forget the importance of being comfortable. It makes the day so much more enjoyable, and really helps to lift the mood when you’re exhausted from driving for hours and hours.
We tend to forget that not only is it OK to dress for comfort, but you can be comfortable and still look cute, too. Most of the day I had a flannel shirt tied around my waist, which helped to pull the whole outfit together and add some dimension. It also helped to keep me warm in those places where it was 50 degrees! Not only is this an outfit to wear while on a long trip, but it would be perfect for running errands on a cool Saturday morning, which hopefully will be here sooner rather than later.
Have a great week and happy shopping!