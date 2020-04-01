Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine has been pretty good, actually. I’ve been working from home the past couple of weeks, so I’ve really enjoyed that.
But, after a few days, I did get tired of leggings and sweatshirts — believe it or not.
I wanted to get some sense of normalcy back, even if it meant putting on a shirt not fit to exercise in and pants that slightly resembled jeans. So, that’s exactly what I did.
When I bought this shirt, I was so excited to wear it. It’s just so springy and cute, I imagined myself wearing to work, feeling super stylish all day.
What I never imagined, however, was that I’d be wearing it to my home office. But, putting it on, along with my trusty Wal-Mart jeggings, made me feel a little bit better.
I mean, if this it, at least my apocalypse outfit will be cute.
I got this on a trip to Walmart for some odds and ends I thought we might need, you know, to get us through the end of time.
I saw it when I was getting in the checkout line, picked it up, looked at it, then put it back. Then I thought what the heck, it’s only $12.96!
I’m so glad I went back for it. It’s perfect for spring. Hopefully things will settle down soon enough and I can actually wear it outside the house.
But, if not, I can swap my flats for sandals and wear it in the summer.
Another thing I love about this top is the trendy little knot at the bottom. It’s a nice little bonus detail. The top is thin, so it did need a tank underneath, but I just tucked that in.
Another great thing about this top is it won’t be too hot when the weather warms up. The blue flowers really pop with the dark blue of the jeggings and the neutral color of the shoes.
This is a perfect outfit for spring, even if I am wearing it to the driveway.
Have a great week and happy (online) shopping!