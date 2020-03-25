Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine has been ok, other than the chaos of the world right now.
Fortunately, I am able to work from home for the time being, so that gives me some peace of mind.
Prior to everything going crazy and the Walter White’s of the world began using their skills to craft bootleg hand sanitizer, I went to the Family Dollar in Barboursville. To buy…are you ready for this….toilet paper. But, of course this was before people were eating bleach sandwiches in their toilet paper forts.
While I was there, I went wandering around the clothing aisle. That’s where I found this sweatshirt, for $3! Not only did I get a great deal, but I got a great, casual sweatshirt too!
I love it because it’s super trendy and I can wear it with leggings or jeans, depending on what look I’m going for that day. Which, if things keep going like they have been, I’ll probably be wearing leggings quite a bit.For this look, I paired it with jeans and my trusty black slip on sneakers. I like this look and it’s perfect for running errands or wearing around the house, if you get tired of wearing sweats all day (but I don’t think I could ever get tired of that).
The sweatshirt is thin, so it’s not going to be too hot on these weird days that are warm but rainy and you have no idea how to dress. Plus, the cut is perfect. It’s not tight, but not oversized, just a little boxy, which is right on trend.
This is a perfect sweatshirt for spring, and you can’t beat that price tag. Hopefully, things will go back to normal soon enough. Then we can once again get out and about, and snag some more great deals.
Have a great week and happy shopping!