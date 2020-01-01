Hello all, I hope you have had a wonderful New Year’s! It’s crazy to think we are already in a new decade! Here’s to the roaring 20’s!
Did you guys make any resolutions? I usually don’t, mainly because I always set the bar too high and it turns out that keeping my resolution is pretty much impossible. But, this year, I did resolve to save money. I say that every year and it never happens, but I’m really going to work hard on it this year.
I do try to save where I can, but sometimes it’s just so hard. And, this time of year, it seems like everyone is strapped. So that makes it even harder. Right before Christmas, however, I decided to give it once last hoorah, so to speak, and I splurged at Walmart.com and spent $35. Yikes! But, what I got with that $35 was pretty impressive.
Two new sweaters, and a pair of black jeggings. One sweater is black and the other is an emerald green. They were originally $16.98, but they were marked down to $9.99!
The jeggings were almost $13, and are just like my dark blue ones that I told you about a while back.
Not only did I get a great deal, but you can’t beat the comfort of these sweaters! They are super soft, and almost feel like a warm, fuzzy blanket. My stepson even said they felt like pajamas!
Since they are a little on the short side, I bought a size larger than I normally would. The jeggings are extra comfy as well, and fit perfect. Which is great because I had been wanting a black pair for a while now.
If you’re like me and want to save money but also like to shop a little, now is the time. Stores are feverishly trying to clear out their winter apparel in order to make room for spring styles, so will continue marking things down until they’re almost gone.
All it takes is a little digging, but we can all get great deals on some really great buys! Have a great week and happy shopping!