Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine has been ok, although I am still getting used to the change in our schedules.
I’d say I’ll be used to it by the time everything is back to normal. That’s usually the way it goes.
I am glad to see it finally feeling like January. I know most of you have been enjoying these mild temperatures, but I am a winter person, and I love throwing on a warm sweater and watching the snow fly.
I have had this sweater for a while now, I got it at Marshall’s back in the fall, for around $12. I absolutely love it, too.
Not only is it warm and cozy, but it is just so dang cute! I love the stripes, and while I normally don’t go for a lot of colors, I think this one is just perfect for a neutral lover.
Although it does have a mix of pink and blue and rust, they are still muted enough for those of us who don’t like to stand out. Plus, the neutral tone of the sweater means it will go with pretty much anything.
I love the way it looks with these green booties. I got these probably three years ago at Rue 21 and they have been a staple ever since. They are super versatile and really comfortable. I know that I can throw this outfit on with a pair of jeggings (these came from Walmart for around $12) and not only will I be super comfy, I’ll be warm and cozy, too. I typically do a little front tuck with this sweater, which really helps to narrow it down a bit, as it is pretty boxy. Plus, it helps to keep it from looking too frumpy. I do a front tuck with a lot of different sweaters, and it’s a really quick and easy way to dress up an otherwise ho-hum outfit. Especially if the sweater is boxy or a maybe a little too long. This way, it not only gives some definition around your waist, it helps to add some depth and dimension to your outfit.
Have a great week and happy shopping!