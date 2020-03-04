Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine has been ok, other than being sick for a few days.
Things have finally started to calm down, so that’s a welcome relief. And, the weather has been ok, too, so that makes things even better. It’s crazy that we are already into the first week of March, and in just a couple more weeks it will officially be spring.
Even though I love fall and winter, I am excited to see the seasons change. Plus, spring time means no more having to wear heavy, bulky coats or layering up to stay warm.
Another exciting thing about spring is you get to wear dresses like this one! I found it a few weeks ago at TJ Maxx for $16.99 and although I am not normally a person who buys things I can’t wear right away, I fell in love with this dress.
It’s perfect for spring and summer, and can be dressed up or down, depending on your shoes or jewelry. It’s so easy when it’s warm out to just throw on a dress and go. You could wear this with white sneakers for a casual day, or add some wedges or heels to jazz it up a bit.
It’s thin enough that you won’t be burning up if it’s really hot, but not too thin that you need a slip underneath. This is the kind of dress that’s flattering on everyone, because of the way it’s made.
I love shirt dresses, and I really don’t know why I don’t have more of them. It’s semi-fitted, so it’s not frumpy, but it’s not too tight either.
Even though it has stripes, it’s still relatively neutral, so you don’t really have to worry about your shoes clashing with it in any way.
Here I paired it with my favorite slide sandals, and I really like how the tan and pale blue go together. I love wearing dresses and I can’t wait for the weather to warm up a bit more so I can wear this one.
Have a great week and happy shopping!