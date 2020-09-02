Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine has. I actually got out of the house last weekend and went to the mall. I hadn’t been to the mall since the middle of February, and it even though I am not a huge fan of going up there, it was still nice to get out and go look around.
I went so that I could check out the $3.25 hand soaps at Bath and Body Works, but once I was finished, I decided to shop around for a bit. Sometimes its nice to just go out and pretend, if only for a little while, that everything is ok and that 2020 isn’t a huge dumpster fire that will eventually consume us all.
While I was reminiscing about the good ole days, I wandered down to Old Navy, waited in line for a few minutes, then it was my turn to go in. I had actually been wanting new jeans for a while, so I tried on at least four or five pairs before I settled on two.
One pair I bought was a style called “Super Slim Straight” which happened to be the pair I was wearing in the picture. The other pair I bought are what I am wearing here. These are the Rockstar super skinny jeans.
I had been looking for a pair like this for a while. I have a pair similar, my Arizona jeans that I have had for about six years now, but I always have to turn the ankles up a little. These are distressed, and have the distressing at the ankles, too, which is what I have been looking for. Plus, they’re ankle length, which means they will be regular length on me and won’t be too long. So that’s always a bonus. I was afraid the slits in the knees would be annoying, but it didn’t bother me too much. But, they are actually pretty comfortable.
Plus, they were on sale. Originally they were priced at around $40, but they were 30% off and I got some more discounts at the register, so they ended up being pretty cheap. Even though they were more than I typically care to spend on jeans, I figured they were worth it.
Here I have paired them with another boyfriend t-shirt and foot bed sandals from Walmart. I was going to be running errands anyways, so this outfit was perfect for that. Plus, it felt nice to wear clothes that don’t make me look like I just left the gym.
As crazy as it sounds, buying some new jeans really boosted my mood. It was made even better by finding a pair that was not only affordable, but they also happened to be what I had been looking for. Plus, they fit perfectly.
Sometimes it really is ok to treat yourself. Have a great week and happy shopping!