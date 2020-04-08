Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine has been pretty good, I was thankful to be able to get outside and enjoy the pretty weather.
I thought that by now, things might be getting back to normal, but it seems as though that’s going to take a little while longer.
I had planned on buying a new Easter dress, or at least putting together an outfit for Easter Sunday to tell you all about, but since none of us will be able to attend Easter services, there doesn’t seem to be much of a point.
I know many of you, like me, might be going a little stir crazy. It’s hard when every day is the same, and you can’t just go to Walmart or Target to browse or kill time. Most of us have been stuck at home, and it feels like the days just sort of run together now.
It’s hard to feel normal, but I have found that keeping somewhat of a routine through all the craziness really seems to help me out. And by routine, I mean getting up, and getting dressed.
As much as I love lounging around in my jammy jams all day, I have found that getting ready for the day, even if it means putting jeans on, really helps to make things feel a little more OK. As silly as it sounds, it’s almost as if it makes the day feel like it has purpose.
I’m not talking about getting dressed to the nines like you would for a night on the town, but more of a relaxed look. Think running out to the grocery store or a ball game kind of relaxed.
Since the weather has been so nice and warm lately, I’ve been digging out some of my favorite t-shirts. Here, I’ve tucked my t-shirt into my $9.99 skinny jeans from H&M, and paired it with my trusty black sneakers.
Outfits like this one are perfect for when you need to run errands or just want to feel human again. Plus, you can never go wrong with the tried and true t-shirt and jeans combo. It’s a classic go to that will always be in style.
If you do need to go out and fight the crowds, you could throw on a ball cap like mine and be ready to battle it out over some Charmin.
Have a great day and happy (online) shopping!