Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine certainly has. I am still getting used to being back in the office, but it does feel nice to have somewhere to go every day.
I had missed my routine, so now that we are back in full swing, I really enjoy being back to work, even though I do miss being at home a little.
It’s a weird feeling, missing work and home. But, I will get to work from home some once in a while, so that is something to look forward to.
One thing I missed while I was at home was getting to wear my work clothes. Even though I was home, I still got ready for the day, but it was mostly leggings and sweatshirts, so actually getting to put on real clothes with the purpose of going somewhere important has been a welcome change.
This outfit is one I wore to work recently. While the tank top and the jeggings aren’t new, the sandals are. They were another grocery getting excursion purchase, from Walmart, of course.
Slide sandals like these are really trendy right now, especially the snakeskin print. Plus, they are memory foam, so they are super comfortable. The straps aren’t too tight on your feet but also not so loose that you have to worry about throwing a shoe. They’re like Goldilocks’ porridge, just right. What’s even better is they were only $11.50!
In fact, this whole outfit is from Walmart. I have told you about the jeggings many times before, and the tank is just like the white one I told you about last year and again a couple of weeks ago. I have about four of them in a variety of colors. They are so versatile and offer the right amount of coverage while still being summery.
When I bought these sandals I was so excited to wear them and I love how well they go with the contrast of the blue of the jeggings and red of the shirt. They can be dressed down for a casual day at the office, but you could really dress them up if you wanted to. They would go great with some gold jewelry and a black dress or even a jumpsuit or romper.
Have a great week and happy shopping!