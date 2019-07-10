0710_Fashion_01_96078.jpg

Courtesy of Katrina Dick A holiday such as July Fourth gives you the oppurtunity to step out of your comfort zone and try a brighter color or style.

Hello all, I hope you had a wonderful Fourth of July. I sure did, even if it was hotter than a $2 pistol! But, it is July and at least it wasn't raining, so I guess I'll take it.

Since I was going to be spending most of the day outside, I wanted to be cool and comfortable, but shorts just weren't going to cut it. I went to Walmart and looked around and found the little number in the photo.

Normally, I never, ever wear red. It just never seemed to look right on me. But, since it was the Fourth of July, I figured I might as well be patriotic. I'm glad I did, because it ended up looking ok. Plus, the best part is the dress was only $10.

While this isn't a dress you could really wear all year round, it's perfect for spring and summer. Not only is it cool, but it can be dressed up or down. For a more dressed up look, you could pair it with nude heels and gold jewelry.

A bright dress like this one is best paired with more neutral tones, as anything outside of that could really clash big time. Since I was going for a more casual look, I paired it with some flat sandals. I found these shoes during that same Walmart shopping trip. They were about $8 and are surprisingly comfortable. I had wanted a pair of slide sandals like these for a while, so I'm really glad I found them. What's even better is they are probably going to be going on sale here in the next couple of weeks.

I am so glad I stepped outside of my comfort zone and gave my usual black and gray a rest. I can definitely see myself getting my $10 worth out of this dress and then some.

If you have been on the fence about brighter colors, especially red, give it a try. You might be pleasantly surprised. I know I sure was!

Have a great week and happy shopping!

Katrina Dick is a lifelong Wayne County resident who is looking to inspire others in Wayne how to not only be frugal when shopping, but be stylish while saving.

