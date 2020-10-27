Hello all, I hope your week has been going well. Mine hasn’t been so great. It’s been pretty terrible actually, but that’s life sometimes.
As awful as it has been this week, it’s important to remember the times before the awful, and with Halloween coming in just a few days, I can't help but think of a Halloween a few years ago with the best costume ever (in my opinion).
My stepson had wanted to be a mummy, but all the mummy costumes were way out of my price range. So, I thought about it and came up with a way for him to be the best mummy ever for half the price.
First, I had to figure out what type of fabric would be best for a mummy who just escaped his tomb. Someone suggested cheesecloth, and it worked perfectly. Since it was fairly cheap, I bought as much as I could and then some.
I cut it all into strips, not really measuring anything but trying to keep them the same width. Once I had the strips all cut, I needed them to look like it has been in a tomb for thousands of years. For that, I turned to tea and coffee. You can pretty much age anything by soaking it in tea or coffee and letting it dry. It’s a really neat way to antique things, without having to spend a lot of money. After I soaked my strips in their tea/coffee mixture, I let them dry.
Then came the fun part. Since I couldn’t just wrap him up in these strips, I had to put them on something, so I used thermal underwear.
I found a set that was off white, and hot glued each strip on the shirt and then the pants. Making sure to leave enough hanging off the sides to give it the full effect.
If you use this method, make sure the top and pants you buy are at least a size if not two sizes bigger than what you need because the glue will cause the fabric to shrink and you will not be able to get it over your child’s head. Trust me, I figured this one out the hard way.
Once you have the right size and all your strips glued on, take some extra and wrap around their head. Voila! One super duper scary mummy ready to terrorize the town!
While this took me a few weeks to complete, since I had never ever attempted anything like it before, it could definitely be done in an evening or two, as long as you have all of your supplies and are certain the top will fit over your child’s head.
So if you’ve been worried about finding a costume or affording one, don’t be! Sometimes homemade is even better. Have a great week and Happy Halloween!