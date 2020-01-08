Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine has, although it has certainly been a little rough getting back into the swing of things.
Now that the holidays are out of the way, most of us are ready for summer, but as far as the calendar is concerned, we are still a few months away from warm weather. Although it hasn’t necessarily been frigid lately, the tide could turn any day and we could all be freezing.
If you haven’t had the chance or even the need to purchase a new coat for this winter, you can still get a great deal on one. This time of year is actually perfect for buying up all your winter necessities, because the stores are trying to clear the way for all the spring items they’ll be bringing out in the next few weeks.
Most places will be marking down their items any day now, but there are still some great deals going on right now, even without a huge sale going on.
Check out the coats in the picture, they are all at Walmart, for around $26. My mom got me one of them for Christmas, and I have to say, I love it.
Not only is it lightweight, it is also wind and rain resistant, meaning I am not only staying warm but dry, too. Plus, they come in a wide range of colors, ranging from orange to black.
While they aren’t very dressy, they are warm and versatile. They will go well with a lot of outfits, but more importantly, will keep you warm and dry when the snow is falling and the wind is howling.
They do have a hood, which I love. Especially since I am not a fan of umbrellas, and get pretty annoyed when I am trying to deal with getting my umbrella and all of my other belongings in and out of the car without losing my mind. So, I just opt for a coat with a hood to keep me nice and dry. The hood on these is detachable, so you can take it off and put it back on with a zipper.
Walmart isn’t the only place for a great deal on winter apparel. Old Navy, Target, and lots of other places are having huge sales right now, with some even being up to 50% off.
Have a great week and happy shopping!