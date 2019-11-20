Hello all, I hope your week has been well. Mine has, other than the fact that I had some sort of awful stomach bug for a few days. I even missed a couple of days of work, which rarely ever happens. It took me a few days to get over it and I really hope that it steers clear of you guys.
If you’ve already had your turn with it then you totally know what I mean when I say it really threw me through a loop. All I wanted to do was lay in my bed and sleep, so that is exactly what I did.
Since I spent so much time lounging around, not really doing anything of any significance — I had to be comfy. Especially since the slightest movement crippled me with debilitating nausea.
Normally, I am a leggings girl around the house. A pair of leggings, a sweatshirt, and fuzzy socks are my cold weather go-to, but since I was really sick I didn’t so much care about cuteness as I did comfort. And … what’s more comfortable than a pair of sweatpants? Nothing that I can think of, for sure.
I love sweatpants but I don’t wear them that often, so when I do I am usually really sick or really cold. It’s hard to make them look presentable, no matter how hard you try.
But, there are alternatives to the old tried and true sweats. Joggers, which are basically sweatpants, albeit a more glammed up version, are a great example.
They aren’t bulky and baggy like the ones we are used to. They are a little more tailored, with a cinched leg rather than a wide leg. These can pair easily with a sweatshirt or even a cardigan, depending on the look you are going for, and are an easy, comfy way to lounge around in style.
You can pretty much get them anywhere, Walmart, Target, Old Navy — the list goes on and on.
The price can range from as little as $10 to $25 or even $50, although I don’t really know why you would pay that much for a basic pair of sweatpants. I mean, sweats are sweats, right?
Plus, with these, they look decent enough to wear while running errands, for a cool, athleisure-type look. Adding a crisp, white pair of sneakers and a black vest would not only look great, but keep you warm while you’re out and about.
There are a lot of ways to style them, if you just think outside the box.
Have a great week, and happy shopping!